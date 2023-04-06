Steph & Co. Buys 421 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 342,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

