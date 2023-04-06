Steph & Co. Acquires 562 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average of $208.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $263.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.