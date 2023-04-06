Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.66

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 3830990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,097,804 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

