Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Anupam Pahuja Sells 2,844 Shares

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Anupam Pahuja sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anupam Pahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 26th, Anupam Pahuja sold 3,000 shares of Startek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
Startek Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SRT opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Startek, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.
Institutional Trading of Startek
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Startek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Further Reading
