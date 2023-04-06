Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $109.96 million and approximately $44.13 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

