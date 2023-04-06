S&T Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.57 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

