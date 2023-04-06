Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,866,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746,844 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 2.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $82,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $13,454,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 859,771 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.84.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

