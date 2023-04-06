Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.77. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 819,362 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,412 shares of company stock worth $116,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

