SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 10.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.