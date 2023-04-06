SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.