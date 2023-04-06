SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,483,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 710,134 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.63.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $898.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

