SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.96. 1,053,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,174. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

