SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 76,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 50,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 4,852,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,294. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.