SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.