Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

