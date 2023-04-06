Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $600.46

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.46 ($7.46) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.45). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 615 ($7.64), with a volume of 2,350 shares changing hands.

Sopheon Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 600.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,300.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Sopheon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sopheon

About Sopheon

In other Sopheon news, insider Gregory Coticchia acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($29,384.00). Corporate insiders own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

