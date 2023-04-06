SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $371.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $278.90 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

