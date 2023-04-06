SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.19. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

SMG Industries, Inc provides transportation services which focus on the domestic logistics market. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

