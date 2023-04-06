SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.1 %

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,284 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

