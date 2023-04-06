SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.63 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $855.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

