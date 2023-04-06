SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 119,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 574,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

SGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $827.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.44.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

