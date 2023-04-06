SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 249 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Barton Investment Management grew its position in BlackLine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 610,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 507,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

