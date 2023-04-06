SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

