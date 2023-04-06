SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $378,275.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and have sold 1,443,000 shares valued at $3,633,278. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.0 %

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

