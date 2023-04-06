SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,762.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,529 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $64.00 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

