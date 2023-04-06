SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

