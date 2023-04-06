Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Trading Down 3.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.32. Approximately 188,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 451,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

