SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 368,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

