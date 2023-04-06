Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHKLY opened at $76.36 on Monday. Sinotruk has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $85.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.
