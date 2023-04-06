Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading Up 2.6%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

