Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.
Simulations Plus Price Performance
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.