Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

