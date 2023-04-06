Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

SLP stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $850.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

