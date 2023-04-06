Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 133,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 625,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

