Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Up 13.2%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 941,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 210,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

