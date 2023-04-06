Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.44 and its 200-day moving average is $359.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $414.30. The company has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

