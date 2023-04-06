Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ES opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

