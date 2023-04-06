Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

