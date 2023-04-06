Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.