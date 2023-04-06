Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

