SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,229 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $23,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.