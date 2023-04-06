Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFGIF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $8.30.

