Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFGIF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $8.30.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (SFGIF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.