Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.77. Sharp shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 15,200 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

