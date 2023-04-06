SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

