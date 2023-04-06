SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

