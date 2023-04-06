SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

