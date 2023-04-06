Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kuriyama now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Seven & i’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Shares of SVNDY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,037. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

