ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $120,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.28. 491,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $541.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

