Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 329,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,536. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.