Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Upgraded to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

SES stock opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

