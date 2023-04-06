Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0137

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 223.7% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $113,812.62 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.01423507 USD and is up 69.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $256,237.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

